56 chemo cycles and a Rameshwar pilgrimage: How a 55-year-old cancer patient fought back

Dr Tushar Patil, the consulting medical oncologist treating the patient, recalled that in the days following her biopsy, she would repeatedly ask him how soon she could return to work.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readPuneAug 1, 2026 08:54 PM IST
World Lung Cancer Day, lung cancer,The woman, who worked as a cook in several households, developed a persistent cough in 2021. She was just 49 when she was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. (File photo)
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A 55-year-old resident of Swargate in Pune, who is living with Stage IV lung cancer, has undergone 56 chemotherapy cycles over the past six years. Yet, according to her son, the debilitating side effects that once followed every treatment have largely disappeared.

“There was a time when I would dread the two to three days after every chemotherapy session because my mother would suffer from severe nausea. But after 56 chemotherapy cycles over the last six years, she no longer has severe nausea or even hair loss. In fact, she completed the Rameshwar pilgrimage last year and this year has gone to Tuljapur,” says her son, now in his early 30s.

The woman, who worked as a cook in several households, developed a persistent cough in 2021. “She would cough well into the night. We consulted several doctors at private clinics over the next six months. Some treated it as an allergy-related cough. However, a consultation at a leading hospital in Pune led to a biopsy, which revealed she had Stage IV lung cancer,” her son recalled.

“The diagnosis was a huge shock. My mother was just 49 when she was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, and we were told she had only six months to live. We didn’t know what to think,” he said.

Dr Tushar Patil, the consulting medical oncologist treating the patient who requested anonymity, recalled that in the days following her biopsy, she would repeatedly ask him how soon she could return to work.

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August 1 marks World Lung Cancer Day and Anita’s case suggests that while advanced lung cancer remains a serious diagnosis, in rare cases there are exceptional responses to long-term treatment. “In many cases stage IV lung cancer cannot be completely cured. However, long term treatment can help keep the disease under control. In this rare case, the patient has continued on low-dose, maintenance chemotherapy to help keep the disease under control. Throughout her prolonged treatment, she did not have significant nausea, vomiting or hair loss. In fact she has tolerated long-term treatment remarkably well and continues to maintain a good quality of life,” Dr Patil told The Indian Express.

Following detailed molecular testing, her cancer did not have any actionable genetic mutations. As a result, she was not eligible for targeted therapy and was started on systemic chemotherapy, which remains the standard treatment for advanced lung cancer in such patients. She responded well to the initial chemotherapy, after which she was continued on maintenance chemotherapy to help keep the disease under control. Her treatment involved regular hospital visits, close monitoring and consistent follow-ups.

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Her son also said that each chemotherapy cycle costs between Rs 8,000 and 10,000. “Since my mother is covered under the PMC Garib Yojana, we are able to continue with her treatment,” he added.

According to the family, her morale and determination played an important role in dealing with the cancer.

Trend of lung cancer among those who never smoked

As per the official data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, lung cancer in India presents a significant health challenge, driven by high disease incidence, severe air pollution and rising non-smoker cases. There are an estimated 81,748 annual cases nationwide and doctors have called for early diagnosis to address this increasing burden.

According to Dr Patil, this case also draws attention to an emerging trend where oncologists are seeing lung cancer cases among people who have never smoked. “While tobacco remains the leading cause of lung cancer, prolonged exposure to indoor air pollution- particularly fumes generated from cooking with LPG or biomass fuels in poorly ventilated kitchens along with outdoor air pollution, passive smoking, occupational exposures and genetic factors are increasingly being recognised as contributors to lung cancer risk in non-smokers. This patient had never smoked but had years of exposure to cooking fumes in different homes, showing the importance of considering environmental risk factors,” Dr Patil suggested.

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He also added that signs that should never be ignored include a persistent cough or hoarseness of voice, blood in the stool, unexplained or unusual bleeding or discharge, a sore that does not heal, persistent indigestion or difficulty swallowing and any change in a wart or mole, especially if it becomes ulcerated or starts bleeding. Recognizing these symptoms early and seeking prompt medical evaluation can make a significant difference in diagnosis and management.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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