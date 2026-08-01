56 chemo cycles and a Rameshwar pilgrimage: How a 55-year-old cancer patient fought back

A 55-year-old resident of Swargate in Pune, who is living with Stage IV lung cancer, has undergone 56 chemotherapy cycles over the past six years. Yet, according to her son, the debilitating side effects that once followed every treatment have largely disappeared.

“There was a time when I would dread the two to three days after every chemotherapy session because my mother would suffer from severe nausea. But after 56 chemotherapy cycles over the last six years, she no longer has severe nausea or even hair loss. In fact, she completed the Rameshwar pilgrimage last year and this year has gone to Tuljapur,” says her son, now in his early 30s.

The woman, who worked as a cook in several households, developed a persistent cough in 2021. “She would cough well into the night. We consulted several doctors at private clinics over the next six months. Some treated it as an allergy-related cough. However, a consultation at a leading hospital in Pune led to a biopsy, which revealed she had Stage IV lung cancer,” her son recalled.

“The diagnosis was a huge shock. My mother was just 49 when she was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, and we were told she had only six months to live. We didn’t know what to think,” he said.

Dr Tushar Patil, the consulting medical oncologist treating the patient who requested anonymity, recalled that in the days following her biopsy, she would repeatedly ask him how soon she could return to work.

August 1 marks World Lung Cancer Day and Anita’s case suggests that while advanced lung cancer remains a serious diagnosis, in rare cases there are exceptional responses to long-term treatment. “In many cases stage IV lung cancer cannot be completely cured. However, long term treatment can help keep the disease under control. In this rare case, the patient has continued on low-dose, maintenance chemotherapy to help keep the disease under control. Throughout her prolonged treatment, she did not have significant nausea, vomiting or hair loss. In fact she has tolerated long-term treatment remarkably well and continues to maintain a good quality of life,” Dr Patil told The Indian Express.

Following detailed molecular testing, her cancer did not have any actionable genetic mutations. As a result, she was not eligible for targeted therapy and was started on systemic chemotherapy, which remains the standard treatment for advanced lung cancer in such patients. She responded well to the initial chemotherapy, after which she was continued on maintenance chemotherapy to help keep the disease under control. Her treatment involved regular hospital visits, close monitoring and consistent follow-ups.

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Her son also said that each chemotherapy cycle costs between Rs 8,000 and 10,000. “Since my mother is covered under the PMC Garib Yojana, we are able to continue with her treatment,” he added.

According to the family, her morale and determination played an important role in dealing with the cancer.

Trend of lung cancer among those who never smoked

As per the official data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, lung cancer in India presents a significant health challenge, driven by high disease incidence, severe air pollution and rising non-smoker cases. There are an estimated 81,748 annual cases nationwide and doctors have called for early diagnosis to address this increasing burden.

According to Dr Patil, this case also draws attention to an emerging trend where oncologists are seeing lung cancer cases among people who have never smoked. “While tobacco remains the leading cause of lung cancer, prolonged exposure to indoor air pollution- particularly fumes generated from cooking with LPG or biomass fuels in poorly ventilated kitchens along with outdoor air pollution, passive smoking, occupational exposures and genetic factors are increasingly being recognised as contributors to lung cancer risk in non-smokers. This patient had never smoked but had years of exposure to cooking fumes in different homes, showing the importance of considering environmental risk factors,” Dr Patil suggested.

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He also added that signs that should never be ignored include a persistent cough or hoarseness of voice, blood in the stool, unexplained or unusual bleeding or discharge, a sore that does not heal, persistent indigestion or difficulty swallowing and any change in a wart or mole, especially if it becomes ulcerated or starts bleeding. Recognizing these symptoms early and seeking prompt medical evaluation can make a significant difference in diagnosis and management.