World Kettlebell Sport Championship: Parag Mhetre bags silver

Parag Mhetre (43) from the city bagged a silver medal at the World Kettlebell Sports Federation (WKSF) World Kettlebell Sport Championship. The championship was held at Maia, Portugal from June 2-5. He won the silver in the 30 minutes non-stop, long-cycle, clean and jerk – professional event and lifted a 32 kg kettlebell for 235 reps.

The championship saw participation from 26 countries with approximately 350 athletes in the fray. “Russia has been our rival for a long now. They practice this as their national sport. But, this year, due to global affairs, Russians were not part of the event, which gave us a smooth podium finish. I interacted with a lot of fellow army athletes from Ukraine, who gave a good fight despite the emotional turmoil they were in. I believe this game requires a strong core, both mentally and physically…” said Mhetre.