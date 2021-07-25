World IVF Day: ‘Non-invasive chromosome screening to revolutionise infertility treatment’

It is proven that about 30-40% of the embryos developed during IVF are chromosomally abnormal (aneuploid). (Representational image)

On the occasion of World IVF Day on Sunday (July 25), Dr Satish Patki, a senior in vitro fertilisation consultant at Patki Hospital, and Dr Sam Balu, head of the genomics department at Lilac Insights, jointly announced the success of a path-breaking technology in IVF procedure (test-tube baby) called non-invasive chromosome screening (NICS), offered at very few centres across the world. NICS enables the selection of chromosomal-balanced embryos, without performing invasive embryo biopsy.

IVF is an already established treatment for infertile couples where the egg of a woman is fertilised with a man’s sperm in a laboratory and then cultured in an incubator. The most mature form of the embryo, in the form of a ball of multiple cells with a fluid-filled cavity called the blastocyst, is developed on the fifth day.

It is proven that about 30-40% of the embryos developed during IVF are chromosomally abnormal (aneuploid). Hence after the transfer of such embryos to the mother’s womb, they are rejected and only chromosomally normal embryos (euploid) get implanted, provided the uterus is receptive.

Presently, the technology which detects the chromosomal status of the blastocyst called pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) is invasive.

Dr Patki told the media that in PGT, few cells from the blastocyst are removed by a small needle (embryo biopsy) under the microscope with the help of laser technology and then these cells are subjected to chromosomal evaluation. However, this procedure has the disadvantage of being invasive and traumatic to the embryo and can lead to embryo damage. Additionally, it needs a skilled embryologist to perform the procedure and high-end instrumentation involving the laser machine. NICS, on the other hand, is an entirely non-invasive procedure where the embryo remains untouched.

NICS technology can prove revolutionary infertility treatment as it will improve chances of pregnancy as chances of embryos getting implanted are high. It is beneficial for patients above 35 years, Patki said.

