World Heart Day: Cardiac surgeons call for regular health check-up

The Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) has recommended regular health check-ups and tests to rule out diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension to prevent and control non-communicable diseases.

On World Heart Day (September 29), the association, along with ReBirth Foundation, Pune, will conduct an 18-km cycle rally in which eminent cardiac surgeons are set to take part.

“Let’s work together to make every heartbeat count,” Dr Manoj Durairaj, noted cardiac surgeon and vice-president of the IACTS told The Indian Express. According to World Health Organisation’s report `Invisible numbers-the true scale of non-communicable diseases in India’, 66 per cent of the total deaths in the country were due to NCDs in 2019.

There was a 22 per cent probability of dying between 30 and 70 due to any type of NCD, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The WHO report pointed out that globally one in three deaths – 17.9 million a year — is due to cardiovascular diseases and 86 per cent of these could be prevented or delayed through prevention and treatment. “There have been increasing instances of sudden cardiac deaths for various reasons. Noted comedian Raju Srivastava’s death is a case in point. So why not get regular check-ups,” said Dr Durairaj.

According to the expert, psychological stress is another factor that needs to be tackled as it can increase the risk of having a heart attack. Exercise, meditation and getting quality sleep are crucial apart from undergoing medical check-ups, Dr Durairaj noted.

For creating awareness of the need to maximise heart health, senior cardiac surgeons like Dr A V Kanetkar, Dr Sudhir Bhate and others agreed to take part in the cycle rally that will begin or start from YMCA, Quarter Gate and wind its way via Bund Garden, Yerawada, Empress Garden, Race Course, Wanowrie and culminate at Young Men’s Christian Association premises.

“We have around 100 participants registered for the rally to drive the message home for a healthy heart — 150 minutes of moderate walking per week, control blood sugar, watch cholesterol, check blood pressure and limit saturated fat and salt,” he said.

Noted paediatric surgeon Dr Dasmit Singh appealed to the youth especially as they embark on an independent start to life that they are completely responsible for their lifestyle correction. Prevention of long-term illnesses is going to play a major role in their life ahead and hence the best diet for each of us is the one that has been adhered to by our forefathers, Dr Singh told The Indian Express.

“Raju Srivastava’s demise has again raised the issue of what is going wrong with our youngsters. We may not know the exact cause but it is imperative to visit changing lifestyles and their impact on health. Make it a point to differentiate between a regularly eaten staple diet and an occasional binge meal which should be consumed infrequently. A key reason for lifestyle illnesses is dietary fads and caution should be exercised for any advice that disengages one from the traditional food and against the natural mechanisms of digestive processes,” Dr Singh added.