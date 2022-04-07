World Health Day: 5.28 lakh people part of India Hypertension Control Initiative in Maharashtra

As part of a unique India Hypertension Control Initiative launched four years ago, at least 5.28 lakh people with hypertension have been registered across 13 districts in Maharashtra and more than half have been able to control the elevated blood pressure levels, said authorities on World Health Day (April 7).

The initiative was launched by the Centre in association with states, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and World Health Organisation (WHO) to detect persons with hypertension and ensure that they adhere to treatment by providing free of cost medication near their homes.

Heart attack and stroke are the leading causes of death globally and in India. The most common reason is uncontrolled high blood pressure or hypertension. According to studies, one in four adults has high blood pressure in India. Among people with high blood pressure, only half have been diagnosed and only 1 in 10 has it under control.

As a result, a large number of people develop heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure while in the productive years of life. With IHCI, the aim is to achieve a 25 per cent reduction in people with high blood pressure by 2025 set under the National Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.

Maharashtra has 1.4 crore people above the age of 30 with hypertension and only 1 in 10 have it under control putting people at risk of heart attack and stroke. ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute, (ICMR-NARI), Pune is one of the partners involved in the implementation of the project in Maharashtra.

Dr Sampada Dhayarkar-Bangar, Scientist, ICMR-NARI, Pune, and lead investigator for Maharashtra, said that the project aims to strengthen the hypertension treatment component of the National Programme on Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CVD, and Stroke (NPCDCS) and achieve blood pressure control among people with hypertension taking treatment in government health facilities. “IHCI is grounded on five simple strategies for BP control — simple and uniform treatment protocol across districts, uninterrupted medication supply, medicines refills near home at health and wellness Centres (HWCs) or sub-centres (SCs), task sharing among health care providers, and information systems for monitoring,” Dr Sampada told The Indian Express.

One of the highlights of 2020-21 was the operationalisation of health and wellness centres for hypertensive patients’ blood pressure monitoring and drug refills. Dr Padmaja Jogewar, the joint director (NCD), Commissionerate of Health Services, Government of Maharashtra, said that the state started the IHCI activities initially in Bhandara, Satara, Sindhudurg, and Wardha.

Maharashtra was one of the first states to expand the IHCI activities to 13 districts and 12 municipal corporations. The state concentrated on rural settings first and now expanded to urban health care settings.

Patients receive drugs free of cost as per the standard protocol at various government health facilities. More than half of these hypertensive patients have achieved blood pressure control which reflects efforts taken by the study team to prevent getting complications due to high BP. “The project has strengthened the drugs supply chain to enable at least 30 days of refills across all health facilities in project districts. Nearly half of the patients were provided monthly refills closer to homes through health and wellness centres improving retention in care,” Dr Jogewar said.

The state has streamlined the drug supply and procurement system for Maharashtra to maintain sufficient stock at facility and district levels, Dr Jogewar added.

Scalable public health hypertension control programmes can yield substantial blood pressure control improvement, especially in primary care settings. Accordingly, the multi-partner project also built competencies of health professionals at the primary health care level to treat hypertension as per the standard state-specific treatment protocol using a patient-centric approach.

Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, scientist, ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, who is leading this initiative across the country, stated that IHCI enabled a system for real-time monitoring of all patients by nurse/doctor. The system helps in generating an overdue list which is used by nurses/health workers to remind the patient if they skip a visit to the health facility through phone calls and reminders.