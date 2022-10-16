scorecardresearch
World Food Day: Food delivery service to provide free homemade meals today

The festival aims to provide free homemade food worth Rs 16 lakh to its subscribers. The booking of meals started from October 12.

The idea behind this food festival is to celebrate Food Heroes and the culture of homemade food, the company said in a press release. (Representational/File)

Mealawe, a homemade food delivery service operating in Pune, will organise Mealawe Food Festival on World Food Day on October 16.

The idea behind this food festival is to celebrate Food Heroes and the culture of homemade food, the company said in a press release.

“Through this food festival, Mealawe aims to curb hunger, spread awareness about homemade food, empower women and support the Fit India movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mealawe aims to reach up to 50 lakh people of Pune through this food festival,” the release stated.

