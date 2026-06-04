World Environment Day: Trackling bird-window collisions through citizen science, industry outreach

A bird-window collision (also called a bird strike or window strike) occurs when a bird flies into a glass window. Pune-based architect and geographer Peeyush Seksharia vividly recalled an incident during a homestay at Coorg when a loud thud made most of them rush outside. “Curious, I followed and walked toward the sound. To my shock, a beautiful Asian Emerald dove had died after crashing into a windowpane. The force of the collision was clearly visible on the glass,” Seksharia remembered. This was in 2008 but it was not till 2019 that he started looking at the issue in detail and has been working on bird window collision ever since.

The reason for the accident was easy to understand, Sekhsaria thought then when he looked at the reflection in the window. “The bird likely saw trees, shrubs and sky reflected in the glass and flew straight into it. It was surprising that the pane itself didn’t break from the impact. At first, it seemed like an isolated incident. However, as an architect designing a large building in a clearing within a coffee plantation, I became concerned about this issue,” he said.

Bird-window collisions in India remain largely under-recognised and barely researched. Emerging evidence suggests a significant threat to India’s already declining bird populations. Relying on existing data including from citizen science platforms, one scientific paper published from the Nilgiris and largely from wildlife rescue organisations, including Dr Ashwin Viswanathan and Seksharia, examined 1,044 cases, and found 110 species affected by bird-window collision, from which 75 species are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and some are also listed on the IUCN Red List. They found that certain species like the White-cheeked Barbet and Indian Pittamay were at pretty severe risk from collisions.

This concern takes on particular significance in India, which supports extraordinary avian diversity, with over 1,380 recorded species, including numerous endemic and globally threatened, and lying at the crossroads of major global migratory flyways, used annually by millions of birds, according to Sekhsaria, who works in the domains of natural resource management and natural disasters. “We are collecting data on this issue by using social media groups, citizen science platforms and by contacting wildlife organisations and other groups that receive calls to rescue birds. These networks have a wide reach and help document such cases,” he said

In addition to working with the birding community, Sekhsaria, who is also a senior associate fellow with Climate and Ecosystems team at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, New Delhi, is also engaging with the building and construction industry to understand how aware they are of the problem and what their perceptions are. “While we are working towards addressing this issue in India, it requires a transdisciplinary approach, combining research, design innovation, conservation practice, and supportive policy interventions and most importantly an active engagement of citizens,” he added.