World Environment Day: Book on endangered reptiles of Western Ghats unveiled

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, Tata Power in association with Ela Foundation, on Tuesday, launched the third book of its biodiversity series Reptiles of the Northern Western Ghats – a compilation of more than 123 species of reptiles that are counted among the most endangered in the biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

The book showcases different species of snakes, crocodiles, tortoise, lizards and chameleons nestled in one of the world’s important biodiversity hotspots. It encapsulates the wealth of the biodiversity conserved over the years in the Northern Western Ghats through the eyes of the authors. The book is a detailed guide to 123 species of reptiles photographed in the wild. The highlights include various species of snakes, and also features several species of crocodiles, tortoise, lizards and chameleons along with their conservation status. According to the authors, the book is useful for foresters, farmers, biologists, teachers, conservationists and amateurs.

The book was unveiled by Minesh Dave, president, transmission and distribution, Tata Power. Prof Dr Satish Pande, director, Ela Foundation, along with Vivek Vishwasrao, head, biodiversity, Tata Power, were present.

Pande said the book contained more than 500 high-resolution colour photographs by accomplished photographers and illustrations by various artists.

The book follows Birds of Lonavla and Khandala and The Wild Orchids of the Northern Western Ghats in the biodiversity series.