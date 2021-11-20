World Children’s Rights Day: Pune Police commissioner inaugurates ‘Balsnehi Kaksha’ at six police stations

Updated: November 20, 2021 9:28:27 pm
On the occasion of World Children’s Rights Day on November 20, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta inaugurated the ‘Balsnehi Kaksha (Children Friendly Cell)’ at six police stations in the city.
“As per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, all agencies working for children should remain child-friendly. The ‘Balsnehi Kaksha’ have been formed to create a children-friendly environment for juveniles in conflict with the law and those children who require legal aid in the jurisdictions of respective police stations,” a press release stated.
Police Commissioner Gupta inaugurated the ‘Balsnehi Kaksha’ at Sinhagad Road, Dattawadi, Alankar, Kothrud, Warje and Uttam Nagar police stations.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-