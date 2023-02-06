scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

World Cancer Day | Knowledge of hereditary breast cancer a must: Laleh Busheri

Genetic counseling and testing for breast cancer patients at high risk is done in western countries but is still in nascent stages in India, she said.

Laleh Busheri, CEO of Prashanti Cancer Care Mission
Listen to this article
World Cancer Day | Knowledge of hereditary breast cancer a must: Laleh Busheri
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A BOOK on breast cancer management, authored by Laleh Busheri, the CEO of Prashanti Cancer Care Mission, has been released.

The book — Genetic Testing: A game changer in Breast Cancer Management — features personal stories of women emphasising the management options for breast cancer predisposition and includes sections on diagnostic and preventive genetic testing and crucially the principles of genetic counseling. “The proceeds from the book will be used to help economically challenged breast cancer patients,” Lahel said.

Genetic counseling and testing for breast cancer patients at high risk is done in western countries but is still in nascent stages in India, she said.

More from Pune

Empowering oneself with knowledge about hereditary breast cancer can prove to be a game changer, she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 01:29 IST
Next Story

Don’t pursue Uniform Civil Code, will affect nation’s unity: AIMPLB to govt

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close