World Cancer Day | Knowledge of hereditary breast cancer a must: Laleh Busheri

A BOOK on breast cancer management, authored by Laleh Busheri, the CEO of Prashanti Cancer Care Mission, has been released.

The book — Genetic Testing: A game changer in Breast Cancer Management — features personal stories of women emphasising the management options for breast cancer predisposition and includes sections on diagnostic and preventive genetic testing and crucially the principles of genetic counseling. “The proceeds from the book will be used to help economically challenged breast cancer patients,” Lahel said.

Genetic counseling and testing for breast cancer patients at high risk is done in western countries but is still in nascent stages in India, she said.

Empowering oneself with knowledge about hereditary breast cancer can prove to be a game changer, she added.