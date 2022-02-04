Int’l body to launch multi-year campaign to improve access to cancer care

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) will on Friday launch a new three-year campaign for World Cancer Day that brings together individuals, organisations and governments around the world in an effort to create awareness and help close the gap in cancer care.

The campaign highlights the significant barriers related to socioeconomic factors, stigma and discrimination that prevent many people around the world from accessing life-saving preventive services, diagnostics, treatment and care. These barriers lead to wide discrepancies in the risks of developing and surviving cancer.

“By 2030, it is estimated that 75% of all premature deaths due to cancer will occur in low- and middle-income countries. Importantly, this care gap is not only between high- and low-resource settings. Disparities exist within most countries among different populations due to discrimination or assumptions that encompass age, cultural contexts, gender norms, sexual orientation, ethnicity, income, education levels and lifestyle issues. These factors potentially reduce a person’s chance of surviving cancer – and they can and must be addressed,” said UICC president Professor Anil D’Cruz.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions in cancer services and exacerbated existing health inequities, with a high risk of seeing an increase in cancers diagnosed at a later stage and therefore cancer-related deaths.

The 2022-24 World Cancer Day campaign is designed to raise awareness about this “cancer care gap” and ask for greater equity. The campaign calls on the cancer community, governments and healthcare providers to take actions adapted to national needs and resources to reduce inequity and improve access to cancer services.

“This includes setting up robust data registries that provide public health authorities with a clear picture of a country’s cancer burden and needs, engaging in community outreach and provide transportation, accommodation and childcare support to facilitate effective access to health services for rural populations and expanding the use of technological innovations (digital health, mobile screening units, self-sampling test kits) and provide the necessary resources (staff, training and support) so that they can be more widely used.