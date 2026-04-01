How this family’s unwavering support turned everyday moments into reminders of self-worth and dignity for their autistic son

Pune-based Commander (retd) Shrirang Bijur, 72, recalls a time when his mother was concerned about his son Abhay, who would stare at her fingers instead of looking at the birds she pointed out in the sky. “He was just one and a half years old then. While he missed several developmental milestones, it was only later that Abhay was diagnosed with 79 per cent intellectual disability and 40 per cent cerebral palsy,” Bijur said.

Back then, there was very little awareness about autism. The journey of Bijur and his wife Anjali (70) in caring for their now 42-year-old son and in the process setting up special centres to train young children with autism and provide early intervention strongly reflects this year’s theme of World Autism Awareness Day (April 2) – Autism and Humanity – where every life has value.

Bijur was then a Lt Commander in the Indian Navy and based in Mumbai. With a posting at the Naval HQ in Delhi, along with his wife who was a teacher, would take turns in managing their younger son, who had become hyperactive. “He was always running around and did not speak till he was three years old,” Bijur said, adding that later his wife took a year’s study leave. “My elder son went to a regular school and we had to send Abhay to a special school. It was a difficult period as we were also learning about this condition,” Bijur said.

At the school’s consultation with experts, the Bijurs met Tom Jowel, who was a UK-based consulting psychologist, and informed them that speech and occupational therapies were important. Fortunately then in 1989, Bijur was appointed as Deputy Naval Advisor at the High Commission in London and interacted with Jowel. “London had several special schools and parents were told that all human beings have a potential whether they were on an autism spectrum or faced other development challenges. As parents we had to enable our child to achieve that potential,” Bijur said.

The group therapy sessions helped Abhay and on their return to Mumbai, Bijur’s wife Anjali enrolled in a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) in Special Education and Learning Disability course. Soon at Navy Nagar in Mumbai Anjali and other women started Sankalp – a special centre to train young children with autism and intellectual disabilities. Bijur, however, took voluntary retirement in 1995 at the age of 42 to take care of his son.

Along with friends and enterprising mothers of children with intellectual disability they set up a unique parents association in the country. “Initially we started it as a place for counselling such parents to accept and empower their children,” Bijur said. Known as AWMH today it has grown into an institution administering therapy to close to 100 children every month with neuro-developmental delay at its early intervention centres in Mumbai.

By then Abhay, who was 15, was sent to vocational centres where children were taught simple and practical things like how to shell peas or light a candle. Bijur, who had joined a private sector firm, had moved from Mumbai to Delhi where Abhay joined Muskaan, an institution started by mothers. “Abhay was 22 years old and skills like social adaptability were taught,” Bijur said. Those years were challenging too as they had to understand Abhay’s trigger points and why he would remain aloof or then impatient at times. “Like any other adult, we had to give Abhay his space, explain about good and bad touch and also give him a patient hearing and stay honest with him,” Bijur added.

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After the family shifted to Pune in 2011, Abhay joined Prayatna, an NGO for people with special needs and a vocational centre. Abhay has been with Prayatna for the last 14 years and since the last few years has even started working at Cafe Dil – which is a culmination of the NGO’s efforts in partnership with private firms in the city at creating valued social roles for people with special needs. So twice a week Abhay, now 42, helps in making sandwiches that one team along with a mentor supplies to a private firm while another travels to Forbes Marshall where they serve meals to employees during lunch hour.

“It has been a four-decade-long journey, but seeing my son stand at the door with a white envelope in his hands on the first of every month means everything to us. The salary may not be much, yet he feels an immense sense of pride holding that envelope. He may not fully understand the concepts of time and money, but moments like these remind us why it is so important to create awareness among parents to recognise the inherent dignity, equal rights and unconditional worth of every autistic person,” Bijur said.