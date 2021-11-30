Pune: For second year in a row, World AIDS day celebrations go online due to pandemic

The ICMR – National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) will host events to mark the World AIDS Day that is observed every year on December 1.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, for the second consecutive year the institute will have an open house for school and college students and general visitors at its campus in Bhosari. During pre-Covid-19 years, the HIV museum and laboratories would see large crowds on December 1 and remained a popular institute to visit on the occasion.

This year, a three-day event is planned in a hybrid manner. As such, limited entries will be encouraged into the institute during which the HIV museum will be kept open for the visitors.

On December 3 at noon, NARI will host ‘Ask your questions about HIV’, an interactive question-answer session and virtual panel discussion with the scientists and experts. The panel discussion can be joined via https://echo.zoom.us/j/98813436153

On the final day, NARI scientist Dr Ashwini Shete will speak on ‘Progress towards HIV cure’, participation for which is free and can be done virtually. The link for the talk scheduled at 9.30am is https://nari-icmr.res.in