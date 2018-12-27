Pune: Workshop on manuscripts to be held from January 29

The Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute and the National Mission for Manuscripts in New Delhi will jointly organise a three-week-long workshop on Manuscriptology and Paleography between January 29 and February 18 in Pune.

Students holding a master’s degree either in Sanskrit or any other language and associated subjects are eligible and can apply before December 31. The basic-level training workshop is organised by the Department of Sanskrit and Lexicography at Deccan College.

The workshop will be taken by experts from city-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI), Centre for Advanced Studies in Sanskrit at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Shrutabhavan and Vaidic Sanshodhan Bhavan. Participants will learn how to handle manuscripts, impart training in reading and creating critical content from these readings, and how to preserve manuscripts. The workshop will cover a range of lectures on paleography and manuscriptology.

“During this workshop, lessons on manuscript reading in four scripts, namely Bhramhi, Sharada, Granth and Bengali, will be conducted. The workshop will also cover modifications that have occurred in Jainanagri and Devanagri scripts over time, which will be introduced to students at the workshop,” said Pradnya Deshpande, co-ordinator of the workshop at Deccan College.

The participants will be taken on field visits to BORI, Shruthabhavan and Vaidik Sanshodhan Madal, where they can get first-hand experience in research in this subject.