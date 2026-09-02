Working to meet most demands: IISER on 7th day of student protest

Students have been occupying the corridor outside the dean's office since August 27 in the aftermath of a student's death on campus and an unrelated academic suspension of the general secretary of the students council.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneSep 2, 2026 12:11 AM IST
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On the seventh day of a protest by students of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, the institute on Tuesday said that it was “working out mechanisms to meet most of” the demands submitted by the protesters.

Students have been occupying the corridor outside the dean’s office since August 27 in the aftermath of a student’s death on campus and an unrelated academic suspension of the general secretary of the students council.

In a statement, IISER said “Today, on September 1, 2026, Director Prof. Sunil Bhagwat informed everyone on the campus including students, faculty, and staff that that the institute authorities are working out mechanisms to meet most of these demands while balancing student safety, the interests of the diverse student community, including those who may not have participated in the peaceful sit-in, and the limits of the institute authority.”

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The statement said that were two full time counsellors, with two more being added. It stated that two more part-time counsellors will be added. The statement also said that a relaxation of attendance from lectures and labs from August 17-31 will be provided.

It said changes in PhD students’ mobility between hostels were in deliberation as well as additional third spaces will be opened up.

IISER added that no retaliatory action will be taken against the current campus sit-in as long as it remained peaceful and lawful. However, the statement said that the director does not have any authority to revoke the appellate authority’s decision on Bagwe’s suspension.

On August 31, students had submitted a written list of demands to Sunil Bhagwat.

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These demands included revoking general secretary Raj Bagwe’s academic suspension and reinstating his hostel accommodation; the institute’s commitment to health infrastructure by hiring six permanent counsellors and three permanent psychiatrists by October 31; a full attendance relaxation till mid-semester examinations; removing gender and time restrictions on mobility between Hostel 2 and A Wing of Hostel 3; providing third spaces for students, for example, lecture halls and seminar rooms outside working hours; guaranteeing no retaliatory action against students towards students participating in protests; and a formal acceptance of demands by August 31.

A student representative told The Indian Express, “We submitted the list of demands physically and through email yesterday (Monday) morning. It has been over 24 hours since we submitted the demands and we later also got an acknowledgement about it. We are still waiting for a response to the demands.”

What led to the protests

On August 16, a student was found dead on campus, following which students alleged they faced a dehumanising institutional response which included lacking meaningful academic accommodations for mental health, systemic redress, and basic institutional care. Students also alleged Bagwe was suspended in relation to an email he sent out over an alleged strip search of students on campus. In response, IISER had said that he was suspended for an incident involving “misconduct” dated May 5, 2026. The institute and police have not yet released details behind the circumstances of the death.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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