Working to meet most demands: IISER on 7th day of student protest

On the seventh day of a protest by students of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, the institute on Tuesday said that it was “working out mechanisms to meet most of” the demands submitted by the protesters.

Students have been occupying the corridor outside the dean’s office since August 27 in the aftermath of a student’s death on campus and an unrelated academic suspension of the general secretary of the students council.

In a statement, IISER said “Today, on September 1, 2026, Director Prof. Sunil Bhagwat informed everyone on the campus including students, faculty, and staff that that the institute authorities are working out mechanisms to meet most of these demands while balancing student safety, the interests of the diverse student community, including those who may not have participated in the peaceful sit-in, and the limits of the institute authority.”