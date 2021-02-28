Worked round-the-clock during pandemic without taking leaves: 12 women frontline workers feted

The FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Pune Chapter, in association with Magarpatta City honoured 12 frontline women warriors at an event Saturday in presence of BJP MLA Madhuri Misal and Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad.

“In India, about one crore people were infected by the coronavirus but we were able to restrain its spread, unlike the USA, mainly because of the work done by our Covid-19 essential workers and for their unity. All doctors, nurses and police personnel united in the time of crisis and worked round the clock for the welfare of the nation. I am glad to be a part of this event,” Misal said.

The frontline women who were felicitated included Dr Sonali Pathrikar and Jyoti Phalke from the Zilla Parishad, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials Dr Vanashree Labshetwar, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anjali Sabne and medical officer from Shivajinagar constituency Kishori Shinde.

The other recipients include Dr Geeta Bora from Spherele NGO, film director Deepti Ghatge, deputy sarpanch from Pimpri Saandas village Sarika Shinde, chief nursing officer from Noble Hospital Dr Reema Tandale and Tripti Nanda, senior inspector with Sahakarnagar police station Shilpa Chawan and policewoman from CP office Minakshi Mahadik.

At the event, Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said, “I remember visiting Sassoon Hospital in Pune once when the pandemic was at its peak. I found all the helpers in hospital, including doctors, nurses and other staff, were women who worked round-the-clock without taking leaves. Such is the strength of our women.”

He added the Zilla Parishad has also noted several cases of ‘Shadow Pandemic’, that is domestic violence during the lockdown. “Lots of women had to bear the brunt of violence at home, so we formed three departments across 7,000 wards to conduct a survey and act as mediators to pacify the family members. We noted 927 cases of violence against women and 38 divorce cases,” he said.

FICCI FLO’s Pune Chapter member Aneeta Sanas, who was also present at the event, said, “These women had ignored their own health and safety, and worked tirelessly to safeguard us all against Covid-19 and displayed their humility, kindness, diligence and strength.”

