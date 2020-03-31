Work on at hectic pace to set up 50 ICU beds, 150 isolation beds at Sassoon by April 5

“Over Rs 8 crore has already been given for expediting works and on Monday, we have sanctioned another Rs 6 crore for other works,” said Ram. “Over Rs 8 crore has already been given for expediting works and on Monday, we have sanctioned another Rs 6 crore for other works,” said Ram.

Work is underway at a hectic pace at Sassoon General hospital to ensure that by April 5, at least one to two floors of the 11-storeyed building can have 50 dedicated ICU beds and 150 isolation beds.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, who visited the hospital on Monday, told The Indian Express that while he was engaging a few private hospitals, the aim was to identify Sassoon General Hospital as the facility for treating all COVID-19 patients under one roof.

While the civil work at the building has been completed, there is a need to set up an oxygen plant and a modular operation theatre, among others However, the focus will be .on completing the work of laying oxygen, suction and air lines and once these facilities are ready, the ventilators can be made operational.

He told The Indian Express that private hospitals were involved in the effort of treating COVID-19 patients but this facility was being prepared in case a large number of persons required emergency treatment and isolation.

“Currently, we have 200 ventilators and Haffkine institute has also agreed to provide ventilators if there is a rising demand,” said the collector. A database of doctors is being prepared and there will be need for as many as 10,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, he said.

Doctors of private hospitals such as Dr Sameer Jog at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Dr Sanjay Lalwani at Bharati hospital have been treating critical patients of COVID-19, and hence a pool of doctors will be set up, he said.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said minor works like installing air-conditioned systems have been expedited.

Meanwhile, the Sassoon General Hospital’s microbiology department has tested over 100 samples, of which one has tested positive.

In Pune division, total 72 COVID-19 patients

In Pune division, which includes Pune, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur, there are a total of 72 persons positive with COVID 19 — with 43 in Pune district, 25 in Sangli and two each in Satara and Kolhapur. Results of another 83 samples are awaited, officials said. A total of 15 persons have recovered.

