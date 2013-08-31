Word of Mouth

It has just been a few months since I moved to Pune. Since my college is quite far from the main city,finding a good place to eat without getting a terrible pocket pinch was very difficult initially. Till I found Himalay Momos. The place was shown to me by one of my hostel mates,who is from Darjeeling. I still remember he came up to me one day and said,Dude got an amazing place that serves the best momos you have ever eaten. I had to try it. I fell in love with the place. It is a small and cosy restaurant that buzzes with Symbiosis crowd all the time. Most importantly,the rates do pinch. I love everything that is on the menu. Favourites would be the piping-hot spicy thukpa,a Tibetan soupy noodle dish made of chilli powder,cabbage leaves,mushrooms and pea soup; and the fried Chicken momos clubbed with garlic sauce. Also,there are different varieties of momos to choose from  chicken steamed momos,veg momos and Manchurian momos.

I end up eating here at least thrice a week,rushing for a tasty bite with my friends after a hard day at college. Since we are a huge group of regulars at the place,the owner has become a good friend ,even though he does not offer us discounts. It is always fun visiting the place,primarily for the food and also for how it connects people.

