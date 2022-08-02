scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Won’t hoist tricolour to protest against unfair agricultural policies: Swatantra Bharat Paksha

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence by hoisting the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 2, 2022 2:43:57 pm
The national president of the Swatantra Bharat Paksha Anil Ghanwat said he and other members of the party will not hoist the national flag outside their homes from August 13 to August 15. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

The national president of the Swatantra Bharat Paksha Anil Ghanwat said Tuesday he and other members of the party will not hoist the national flag outside their homes from August 13 to August 15 to highlight the farmers’ lack of economic freedom in the agricultural sector.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence by hoisting the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15. The state governments have also urged people to do so.

“We will be celebrating August 15 as we do but will not participate in any special programme,” said Ghanwat.

As he urged farmers to join their protest, Ghanwat said the lack of economic viability in the sector has pushed many agriculturists into penury with farmer suicides still a very serious issue.

Ghanwat cited late farmers’ leader Shard Joshi, who founded the Swatantra Bharat Paksha, to point out that the ‘India’ government has time and again taken steps to ensure that ‘Bharat’ remained poor.

Joshi had distinguished between urban and rural parts of the country calling former India and latter Bharat. Joshi had said Bharat depended on agriculture and in India, the consumer was being kept at the centre by the governments while taking decisions.

Ghanwat said measures like policies like a ban on exports, imposition of stock limits, and easy imports were taken by the ‘India’ government to keep prices low for urban consumers. This, however, has led to the economic penury of the farm sector and many farmers are forced to die by suicide. “Given the state the sector is in, farmers are not enthusiastic about celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence,” he said.

Ghanwat also urged farmers to write to the Maharashtra government in this regard.

More from Pune

Ghanwat was one of the farmer representatives on the four-member committee formed by the Supreme Court to study the now-rescinded farm laws.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:43:57 pm

