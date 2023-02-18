‘Won’t allow thieves to steal our party’: Uddhav’s Sena puts up a brave front, MVA leaders rally behind his party, attacks EC

Even as Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena celebrated with gusto the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to grant it the official name of Shiv Sena and the bow-arrow symbol, which it had earlier frozen, the allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi, however, rallied around Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and minced no words in attacking the EC. Minutes after the EC announced its decision, Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut described the EC ruling as “death of democracy and victory of lie over truth” and said that they would “not allow thieves to steal our party”.

Stating that the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has been pegged on the backfoot, Raut said, “We are pained and hurt by the decision, but we are not shocked. Democracy has died today, truth has suffered a setback and blatant lies are holding its head high… it won’t be long before our faction moves on to the front foot. This is because the people of Maharashtra are with us. They have been grievously hurt. And they will not forgive those who are behind all these attempts to finish off Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. It will rise and reach new heights,” Raut told The Indian Express.

Raut said that the EC decision was on expected lines. “We had suspected that the EC will give a decision in their favour. We had inkling about this as the BJP leaders and even the chief minister were making statements as if they knew what was coming….The EC has lowered its credibility. Like it has happened with all other central agencies, the EC too has become the puppet of the central government,” he said.

Raut said the Shiv Sena which Balasaheb Thackeray made into an organisation that has few parallels in the country has been stolen. “But we will not allow ‘thieves’ to steal our party…We will fight it out in the Supreme Court. We will take the legal course which is available to us. Let them celebrate, for now, finally, the truth will prevail,” he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress which are the key constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi extended full support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena as they said it would emerge stronger from the current difficult times.

Criticising the EC decision, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “When the Supreme Court has decided to hear the case pertaining to disqualification of Sena MLAs from February 21, where was the need for the EC to give its decision today itself? It could have waited…But I am sure Uddhav Thackeray will move the Supreme Court and seek justice.”

Ajit Pawar said that though the EC verdict might have gone against Uddhav Thackeray, he was certain that Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra will back Uddhav.

“I have worked with Shiv Sainiks and I know what they think about Shiv Sena and the respect they have for Uddhav Thackeray. Whenever elections are held, only those following the Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray ideology will be elected…The voters who believe in Sena’s philosophy will never abandon it,” he said.

Expressing surprise at the EC decision, Ajit Pawar said,”Who has started the Shiv Sena? Who was Hindu Hridaysamrat? Who was Shiv Sena supremo? Who was looking after the Sena after the death of Balasaheb Thackery? Who made Sainiks MLAs and Ministers? All these questions are important and relevant.”

Nana Patole, president of the Maharashtra Congress said that Eknath Shinde and his aides were claiming that they will get the party name and symbol, raising questions on the autonomous nature of EC.

“They (Shinde faction) can steal the symbol and the party, but how can they take away the blessings of the people of Maharashtra from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction? Before the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the MLAs’ disqualification case, the EC has given its decision. Under whose pressure has the EC given its decision? Though EC is an autonomous body, its functioning raises suspicion,” Patole said.

Slamming the BJP, an ally of the Shinde-led government, Patole reminded the BJP that it has become bigger because of the support it got from Balasaheb Thackeray. “And today, BJP has tried to finish off the same party that is responsible for its growth. The BJP can steal Thackeray’s party but not the blessings of the people of Maharashtra, who will never forgive traitors. It is Uddhav Thackeray who will ultimately win,” Patole reiterated.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat pointed out the EC’s declining credibility. “The EC is an autonomous body but it has stooped very low. The real Shiv Sena is the one led by Uddhav Thackeray. It cannot be separated from him. The people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply and show it to the world as to which is the real Shiv Sena,” Thorat said.

The NCP in its official stand said that it would continue to support Uddhav Thackeray and his Sena by recognising him as the true torchbearer of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology.

“NCP is fully with the Uddhav Thackeray at this moment. For us, the real Shiv Sena is the one led by him. We have urged Uddhavji to approach the Supreme Court and seek redressal against the EC. We will be throwing our weight behind him.” NCP state spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told The Indian Express.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal raised objections to the way the election watchdog rushed with its decision. “It could have easily waited for the Supreme Court decision in the disqualification case. The Uddhav-led Sena had been urging it to hold its verdict. This case again proves the manner in which our central investigative agencies are functioning. People are already losing faith in them,” Bhujbal said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said that it was Balasaheb Thackeray who formed the Shiv Sena. “During his lifetime, he decided that Uddhav Thackeray will hold the reins of the party. Then how can they steal the party from him? Raj Thackeray also formed his own party but he did not take away Shiv Sena. If you say you are following Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, then how can you do such a thing?” Sule asked

Debunking EC, Sule said that the BJP has been misusing the central agencies for its political ends. “An RTI reply says a majority of cases have been filed only against Opposition leaders. And when some of these leaders join BJP, the cases are dropped,” Sule pointed out.