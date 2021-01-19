Won 70 gram panchayat seats in Maharashtra, says AAP

In a press release, the party said 50 per cent of its winning candidates were women.(Representational)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it has made a “spectacular debut” in the recently concluded gram panchayat polls by winning 70 seats across rural Maharashtra. At least 300 party members contested the elections, the party said.

In a press release, the party said 50 per cent of its winning candidates were women. AAP won seats across gram panchayats in Latur, Nagpur, Solapur, Nashik, Gondia, Chandrapur, Palghar, Hingoli, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Yavatmal and Bhandara districts.

“…it is time the Delhi Model of Development is emulated across Maharashtra…we hope to further consolidate our position in the upcoming local body polls across the state,” said Preeti Sharma Menon, national executive member and spokesperson, AAP.

“Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Shahu and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is only fitting that people rally behind a party which is committed to their ideals of swaraj, social equity and equal opportunity for all…,” said Dhananjay Shinde, Maharashtra state secretary, AAP.

