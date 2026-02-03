Women’s hostels in every district: FM praised, but security posers raised

The announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to set up women’s hostels in every district of the country has drawn praise from a cross-section of the citizens and even by political parties. However, citizens emphasised that the hostels should have adequate capacity and safety and security of women should be the top priority.

While presenting the Union budget on Sunday, Sitharaman said, “A girl’s hostel will be built in every district of the country. The proposed hostels would provide safe and accessible accommodation and help improve enrolment and retention in advanced scientific fields.”

Welcoming the step, AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said, “The announcement to set up hostel in every district is heartening. But it is easier said than done. There are 700 districts in the country and the government has not announcement has timeline or deadline for setting up of the hostels.”