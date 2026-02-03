Women’s hostels in every district: FM praised, but security posers raised

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to set up women’s hostels in every district of the country has drawn praise from a cross-section of the citizens and even by political parties. However, citizens emphasised that the hostels should have adequate capacity and safety and security of women should be the top priority.
While presenting the Union budget on Sunday, Sitharaman said, “A girl’s hostel will be built in every district of the country. The proposed hostels would provide safe and accessible accommodation and help improve enrolment and retention in advanced scientific fields.”
Welcoming the step, AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said, “The announcement to set up hostel in every district is heartening. But it is easier said than done. There are 700 districts in the country and the government has not announcement has timeline or deadline for setting up of the hostels.”
Kirdat said such hostels, if they are set up, would benefit women and girls coming from outside the districts. “For example, in Pune there are several women and girls who either come to study or work from nearby districts. For them, such government hostels would be of immense benefit. Otherwise they have to keep searching for private accommodation which are not safe and are costly as well,” he said.
Seema Sawale, former PCMC standing committee chairperson, said, “The move is good provided the government keeps its word and sets a timeframe within which the hostels would come up. Along with the hostels, it is important that safety and security measures are also announced for women and girls. The budget has missed this point.”
Amika Limbu, who is a North-East resident, said, “Whenever we are in Pune, it is not easy for us, especially women, to get accommodation. We face many problems in getting private accommodation. The government hostels would be in our interest. But at the same time, I am writing to the Union Finance Ministry to set up exclusive police stations for North-East citizens in every district of the country. This will make our lives for comfortable and secured.”
SK Souriio Hitler, another North-East resident, said, “The move to set up hostels for girls in every district of the country is a welcome one. It will make outstation women a little comfortable knowing that a government accommodation is available for them. At the same time, it would high been better if the budget had announced safey measures for women in every district of the country.”
Manjusha Kochar, a women’s activist, said, “While I welcome the Finance Minister’s initiative, she has not announced how much intake capacity will be there in the proposed hostels. If one hostel is going to come up, then the question arises as to how they will cope up with huge demand. I think such hostels are really going to face problem of accommodating huge number of applicants.”
Newly-elected PMC corporator Aishwarya Pathare said, “The budget adopts a holistic, 360 degree approach. It is anchored in Viksit Bharat. It has targetted initiatives for women including setting up of hostels in every district and others for self help groups. We are confident it will deliver on its objectives.” BJP MP Medha Kulkarni said, “Several sectors have received focused attention in the budget along with initiatives for women’s development and safety. The announcement of hostels for women in every district is a highly welcome one.”
