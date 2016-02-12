Women’s grievance redressal cell busy playing matchmaker to live-in couples

The cell addresses the complaints from women related to domestic issues and also provides counselling and legal help. The cell addresses the complaints from women related to domestic issues and also provides counselling and legal help.

A couple who has been in a live-in relationship since 10 years, approaches the Women’s Grievance Redressal Cell of Pune city police. The police from the cell say that the woman wanted to get separated as she had met someone else but the man was still in love with her. The officers attached to the cell try to convince the two to reach an amicable solution and after three sessions, the two are now separate.

Around 25 per cent of the cases that come to the Women’s Grievance Redressal Cell of Pune city police are pertaining to the live-in relationships, the officers from the cell say.

The cell addresses the complaints from women related to domestic issues and also provides counselling and legal help. On an average, around 600 to 700 cases are handled by the cell every year. Police inspector Pratibha Josh, who is in-charge of the cell says, “Around 25 per cent of the cases that come to us are pertaining to live-in relationships. We’ve seen an increasing trend of live-ins over last four to five years.”

“The very notion of a live-in relationship, which is even accepted by the courts, is that the two can walk out of the relationship. But the issues come up when one of them does not agree on separation or terms of separation. Issues about money, property are the other factors which come about,” says Inspector Joshi. Another officer said, “There are cases about the children born out of live-in relationships, which even complicate the issue further.” “When the couples approach us, we first provide them relationship counseling and if the issue is not resolved, we advise legal course,” adds the officer.

Advocate Supriya Kothari, a city-based lawyer who runs a helpline for women, says, “Certainly, there is an increasing trend in the court cases related to live-in relationships. Technology and social networking platforms are a reason for this. Partners not giving time to each other lead to broken relationships.”

