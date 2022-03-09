scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Women’s Day: Special car rally on March 12

The rally will be flagged off at 8am from Jio World Drive BKC in Mumbai. More than 100 cars will participate and will proceed to Taj Gateway, Nashik.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 9, 2022 11:45:58 pm
Jio World Drive BKC, Women’s Day, Mumbai, Nashik, car rally, Western India Automobile Association, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News Eminent sports personalities will attend the event. Car enthusiasts and rally champions will be participating and so will teams from the armed forces and police.

A special Women’s only car rally from Mumbai to Nashik is being organised by the Western India Automobile Association on Saturday March 12.  The rally will be flagged off at 8am from Jio World Drive BKC in Mumbai. More than 100 cars will participate and will proceed to Taj Gateway, Nashik.

More from Pune

Eminent sports personalities will attend the event.  Car enthusiasts and rally champions will be participating and so will teams from the armed forces and police.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement