Women’s Day: Special car rally on March 12

Eminent sports personalities will attend the event. Car enthusiasts and rally champions will be participating and so will teams from the armed forces and police.

A special Women’s only car rally from Mumbai to Nashik is being organised by the Western India Automobile Association on Saturday March 12. The rally will be flagged off at 8am from Jio World Drive BKC in Mumbai. More than 100 cars will participate and will proceed to Taj Gateway, Nashik.