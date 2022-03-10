Celebrating Women’s Day: Play takes audience to state’s sugarcane fields

FICTION MERGES into reality in writer-director Yashank Shinde’s play Adchan. Shinde weaves a narrative of women sugarcane labourers who get their wombs removed, through coercion or voluntarily, to allow them to work in the fields longer and earn a higher wage.

To be staged on March 10 as part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the play unfolds with a newly-wedded couple moving to a shanty with sugarcane workers and finding women advising the bride to undergo hysterectomy.

“In 2019, I read a report about 56 women whose uterus had been removed because menstruation made it difficult for them to work in Beed.

Apart from poverty, this was also because sugar is offered to God and, according to superstition, menstruating women are not allowed to touch offerings to God,” said Shinde. The play has been produced by Swapnil Sukracharya Wanjale and presented by the organisation, Unmesh Pune.

It will be staged at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha. Shinde visited sugarcane fields in 2007-08 and witnessed the living conditions of the migrant workers.