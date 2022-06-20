Women who claimed to be second wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde booked under ST/SC Act

Karuna Sharma, who claims to be the second wife of Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Mundhe, has been booked by Pune City police on charges of hurling casteist slur at a woman and also threatening her to divorce her husband.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Yerawada police station on Sunday based on the complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman from Pune against her husband and Sharma, who is a resident of Santacruz in Mumbai. The sequence of events for which the offence was registered took place between November 2021 and May 30 this year.

A senior police officer from Pune City police said that the complainant was being forced by her husband to divorce him, saying he was in a relationship with Sharma. According to the complaint, Sharma threatened the woman with a hockey stick and to kill her if she did not give him a divorce. Sharma is also alleged to have hurled a casteist slur against the complainant. Police have invoked Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Sharma.

In the same offence, the woman’s husband has been booked under Section 498A for domestic violence, Section 323 for physical assault, and Section 377 for unnatural offences of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Assistant commissioner of police (Yerawada Division) Kishor Jadhav, who has been assigned the investigation of the case, said that a probe has been launched into the sequence of events as alleged by the complainant.