Women vigilance groups of Pune ZP to don role education counsellors for girls in villages

To keep a tab on Domestic Violence the Pune ZP formed three-member vigilance committees. (Representational) To keep a tab on Domestic Violence the Pune ZP formed three-member vigilance committees. (Representational)

AFTER TACKLING domestic violence at the grassroots level, women’s vigilance groups of Pune Zilla Parishad are set to don the new role of education counsellors for girls in villages. Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of Pune ZP, said these women will now work towards ensuring girls completed their education up to graduation.

At the beginning of a countrywide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, incidents of domestic violence recorded a spike.

To keep a tab on this, the Pune ZP formed three-member vigilance committees. Drawn from woman gram panchayat members, representatives of self-help groups, and women and child welfare committee, these women preempted incidents of domestic violence.

Prasad said how girls dropped out of schools or colleges more frequently than boys. “We have seen that girls drop out at transition phases, say from secondary to primary levels or after Class X or Class XII. In many cases, girls are married off. In case of girls from economically lower strata, they find themselves compelled to seek employment in various organised or unorganised sectors,” he said.

Prasad also said these women will act as primary counsellors at the village level. “What we expect these women to do is to counsel families of girls about to drop out. They will identify them and ensure they complete their graduation at least,” he said. Along with social pressure, the ZP has also decided to help these girls by giving them scholarships as well as providing them with transport allowance as incentives to continue with their education.

Citing a recent example, Prasad said the vigilance committee of a village found out about a girl aged 17.5 years being married off. “They reached out to the family of the girl and counselled them against the marriage. They also provided them with names of colleges where she can be enrolled,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd