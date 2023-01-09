3 women from Thailand, 1 from Nagaland rescued after Pune police bust prostitution ring at spa

The Pune city police recently busted a prostitution ring running under the garb of a spa in the Kondhwa area of Pune and rescued three Thai women and one woman from Nagaland. The police have arrested the manager of the spa and launched a search for its owners.

A team from the social security cell of Pune city police’s crime branch was working on an input that a prostitution racket was running from a spa building, which has both residential and commercial sections. After verifying the input, a team from the cell raided the spa Saturday.

The police have registered an offence under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and also under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The teams from the social security cell of Pune city police’s crime branch have recently conducted several actions against spa centres and massage parlours operating prostitution rackets.