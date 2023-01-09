scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

3 women from Thailand, 1 from Nagaland rescued after Pune police bust prostitution ring at spa

The police have registered an offence under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and also under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have arrested the manager of the spa and launched a search for its owners. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
3 women from Thailand, 1 from Nagaland rescued after Pune police bust prostitution ring at spa
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Pune city police recently busted a prostitution ring running under the garb of a spa in the Kondhwa area of Pune and rescued three Thai women and one woman from Nagaland. The police have arrested the manager of the spa and launched a search for its owners.

A team from the social security cell of Pune city police’s crime branch was working on an input that a prostitution racket was running from a spa building, which has both residential and commercial sections. After verifying the input, a team from the cell raided the spa Saturday.

More from Pune

The police have registered an offence under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and also under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The teams from the social security cell of Pune city police’s crime branch have recently conducted several actions against spa centres and massage parlours operating prostitution rackets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 19:51 IST
Next Story

Who was Fatima Sheikh: India’s oft-forgotten feminist icon

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close