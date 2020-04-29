Women panels to preempt domestic violence cases at village level

The committees have also been asked to undertake door-to-door visits in villages to preempt such cases. Express Photo by Subham Dutta The committees have also been asked to undertake door-to-door visits in villages to preempt such cases. Express Photo by Subham Dutta

Members of village-level women vigilance committees will now act as “eyes and ears” of authorities to preempt incidents of domestic violence in the rural parts of the Pune district. Pune Zilla Parishad’s Women and Child Development department has taken a step to train and instruct women to identify possible cases of domestic violence and help victims approach the authorities.

Incidents of domestic violence has spiraled during the ongoing lockdown. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had recently taken to Twitter to warn of strict action in such incidents. Earlier this month, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) had decided to confine men accused of domestic violence into institutional quarantine centres.

The zilla parishad had also constituted village-level committees to address the issue. Consisting of women members of village panchayats, a local anganwadi sevika and a representative from self-help groups, the committees have been tasked to preempt incidents of domestic violence at the village level. The committees have also been asked to undertake door-to-door visits in villages to preempt such cases.

Dr. Kavita Kareer, an emotional intelligence consultant who is working with the ZP to design and implement the scheme, said the training module will include how these committees can pick up cues during their interaction. “This is a sensitive matter and thus the training module, which is being designed, will include how it can be dealt in a sensitive manner,” she said.

Amid the lockdown, the zilla parishad has decided to conduct the training for these committees via short audio clips on WhatsApp.

Committee members will be asked to observe before asking appropriate questions. An official circular of the zilla parishad states that vigilance committees should ensure that women feel comfortable to talk freely and without fear. Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, said the idea behind the initiative was to ensure that a “social evil is fought at social levels”. “The idea is to recognise incidents of domestic violence and take early action. It also aims to uphold the dignity of women,” he said.

