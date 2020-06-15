In Pune city, number of women affected by Covid-19 higher than men

As many as 4,994 women and 4,093 men have tested positive for the virus so far in Pune. (Express Photo) As many as 4,994 women and 4,093 men have tested positive for the virus so far in Pune. (Express Photo)

Women seem to be bearing a slightly higher burden of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) than men in the city. A gender-wise analysis of the number of patients with Covid-19 shows that as many as 4,994 women and 4,093 men have tested positive for the virus so far.

Till June 12, Pune had seen 9,082 Covid-19 cases and 425 deaths, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of Pune Municipal Corporation. Of these, 5,924 have been discharged. While the mortality rate is 4.68 percent, recovery rate is 65.23 percent.

An age and gender-wise analysis of the number of Covid-positive patients in the city shows that over 1,000 women in the age group of 30 to 40 years have tested positive, while 984 in the age group of 20 to 30 years have tested positive.

A total of 835 women in the age group of 40-50 years have tested positive while the virus has also infected 627 women in the age group of 50 to 60 years. More than 500 girls in the 10-20 age group have tested positive while 204 women in the age group 70-80 years have tested positive.

A total of 810 men in the 30-40 year age group have tested positive, followed by 830 men in the age group of 20-30 years. A total of 657 men in the age group of 40-50 years have tested positive for Covod-19 while 380 were Covid-positive in the 50-60 year age group.

According to Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer of PMC, during some weeks, the number of women testing positive for Covid-19 was slightly higher.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said an analysis of the state data showed that among Covid-19 patients, 62 percent were men and 38 percent were women. The trend may be slightly different at the local level, he said.

Meanwhile, the maximum deaths, 137, have occurred in the age group of 60-70 years, followed by 99 in the age group of 70-80 years, and 82 deaths in the age group of 50-60 years. There were 24 deaths in the age group of 80-90 years while 19 deaths were in the age group of 30-40 years and 53 deaths in the 40-50 year age group.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer in PMC, said a special campaign was being implemented by the Pune Municipal Corporation to reduce the death rate due to high mortality among Covid-positive patients. “Under this campaign, ward-wise list of senior citizens (1,25,784) and high-risk pregnant women (3,188) has been prepared,” said Jadhav.

Over 40,000 cases expected by July-end

The city is estimated to have 15,612 Covid-19 cases by June-end and according to the civic administration, the number will increase threefold by July-end, by which time there could be a shortage of 282 ICU beds and 172 ventilators. The projection was calculated after assuming the average growth rate of 3.16 for total cases for 10 days (May 28 to June 9), and according to it, by July-end, there will be 40,906 cases. Based on the active caseload at that time, civic officials have calculated the infrastructure preparedness and said there will be requirement of 920 ICU beds and 460 ventilators.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd