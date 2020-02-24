Women in Data Science Pune 2020: Conference seeks to answer how AI tech can be used for ‘social good’

“Our targeted audience is corporate professionals, startup ecosystem, government organisations, academia faculties, industry associations and a platform of networking and opportunities also supported for a second career,” said Dhere. (Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus) “Our targeted audience is corporate professionals, startup ecosystem, government organisations, academia faculties, industry associations and a platform of networking and opportunities also supported for a second career,” said Dhere. (Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The second Women in Data Science Pune 2020 conference will be held on February 29 at College of Engineering Pune. A live demonstration of advanced breast scan screen solutions, noninvasive medical tests and AI-based technology, career guidance sessions for women students who had to halt their career due to marriage or pregnancy and panel discussions, will be held at the conference.

The conference will also be held in 150 other cities across the world on February 29. It is a global initiative of the Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering (ICME) department of Stanford University, said Sucheta Dhere, one of the organisers.

It is a not-for-profit initiative and its organisers work pro-bono, Dhere added.

Speakers from across India from sectors such as public services, construction and infrastructure, Smart City initiative, agriculture, medical and healthcare, education and finance, are expected to speak on the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence for Social Good’, at the conference. Anita Kane, chief data officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation, will inaugurate the event.

Dhere said the Women in Data Science Pune team has been working for the past 18 months to encourage and support men and women to re-skill and upskill themselves and giving them a platform of opportunities to learn and grow.

She also said they are encouraging freshers to join the data science field and there are a lot of online and offline courses for those interested in the field.

“Our targeted audience is corporate professionals, startup ecosystem, government organisations, academia faculties, industry associations and a platform of networking and opportunities also supported for a second career,” said Dhere.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.