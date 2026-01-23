Women farmers take centre stage at the Maharashtra-MSSRF stakeholder consultation

“I work as a sugarcane cutter and also cultivate my small, rain-dependent land. But I am neither recognised as a farmer nor as a farm labourer. Because of this, I am unable to access many government schemes,” Dwarkatai Waghmare said from Beed.

Women farmers from across Maharashtra took centre stage at a stakeholder consultation organised by the Government of Maharashtra’s Department of Agriculture and the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) on January 23 in Mumbai, where they spoke about their everyday struggles within the agri-food system.

“Since the 7/12 land extract is not in my name, I face several difficulties in cultivating my land. Many women face this problem. Women can do much more, but we need recognition and opportunity,” Vaishali Ghuge said from Tuljapur, Dharashiv.