Pune health matters: Six women attendants from Sassoon general hospital awarded for selfless service

Six women attendants from Sassoon Hospital were awarded with ‘Utkrushta Seva Sanman Puraskar’ organized by Amanora Yess Foundation for their selfless service at B.J. Medical College, Pune .

The awards in its 3rd year felicitated six female attendants including Lata Dasture, Kamal Lot, Nita Shinde, Shobha Solanki, Deepali Kamble and Afrin Shaikh who have been working at the Sassoon hospital for the past several years. These attendants were selected on the basis of their contribution and work at the hospital and were presented with Rs, 11,000 along with a shawl, saree and a trophy in presence of the Chief Guest, Dr. Satish Sakore, city based physician.

Medical practitioners and superintendents from B.J. Medical College including Dr Murlidhar Tambe, Dean, Dr. Samir Joshi and others were present.

Amanora Yess Foundation accordingly also presented a scholarship of Rs 15,000 and certificates to three underprivileged girl students, who study nursing in the college at the program. The girl students included Nikita Ghendule of first year, Rohini Havrange of third year and Ragini Pandit of fourth year.

Techfit period proof tights for women

TechFit Period Proof tights, featuring an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad was launched by Adidas . The launch is part of adidas’ roadmap of innovations for this year to serve women better in sport and ensure that women are emotionally secure while they play their sport during their menstrual cycle.

Adidas collaborated with Dr. Georgie Bruinvels of Orecco to create resources to improve education and break the stigma associated with the menstrual cycle, a statement issued here has said. Made with flow shield Technology, the tights have a set of absorbent layers and a membrane that protects from leakage. It gives confidence during the training while being on period. A wicking layer, absorbing layer, and leak-proof layer work together to provide protection, whilst a bonding frame holds each layer together and keeps the tights in place, the statement added.

Multipurpose medical facility at PHC in Chakan

A global manufacturer of differentiated chemicals, Huntsman , dedicated a multipurpose state-of-the-art medical facility at the primary health centre (PHC) in Karanj Vihire near Chakan, to the people of the region and will soon upgrade the facility as an outpatient department focusing on women and child health care.

This multipurpose medical facility will cater to over one lakh people from 34 villages in and around the region. It will offer antenatal check-ups for pregnant women and routine out-patient department services. The facility, which is spread across a massive 3,500 square feet, will also be utilized as a waiting area for people who visit the centre for Covid-19 vaccination.