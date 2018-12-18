Woman’s funeral delayed by 4 hrs due to increased security ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Pune

The funeral of a woman from Kasarwadi was delayed by four hours on Sunday as no policeman was available at the PCMC-run YCM hospital to conduct the panchnama of the body so that the post-mortem could be performed. The policemen were apparently posted for security duty ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Pune on Tuesday.

B Chaudhary (47) had died in a hospital in Gujarat where she was undergoing treatment for a serious ailment. Her husband and other relatives brought the body to Kasarwadi on Sunday around 8 am. The body was taken to YCM hospital for the post-mortem and to get the crematorium pass.

From 8 am to 12 noon, no police personnel turned up at the hospital even as the relatives milled around the hospital premises anxiously. “The hospital staff threw their hands up…they said they cannot do anything till police perform the panchnama,” said Kalpesh Pagaria, a resident of Kasarwadi who had rushed to the hospital.

Another resident Jayant Kariya said: “The family was already in shock. There was a delay of more than four hours before the funeral ceremony could be performed. Several relatives and friends had gathered at the hospital since early morning.”

Assistant Police Commissioner Satish Patil said he immediately sent police personnel to YCM hospital. “The YCM hospital staff was on PM’s duty,” said a senior police officer. The police constable who gave the panchama report said he was asked to rush to the hospital.

The doctors at the hospital said the post-mortem would take three hours. “We have to conduct the post-mortem as per the mandatory norms if the patient is less than 50 years of age,” said Padmakar Pandit, the newly appointed head of YCM hospital.

The relatives, however, said that the YCM hospital handed over the body in no time.