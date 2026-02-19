Woman’s body found in quarry; six arrested

The deceased has been identified as Shafiya Salim Sheikh, 40. Her body was recovered from a stone mine, approximately 50 to 55 feet deep, in Mangdewadi on February 10.

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a group of six men in Pune, and her body was thrown in an abandoned stone quarry in Pune’s Mangdewadi area, police said on Wednesday. All six accused have been arrested by the crime branch.

The deceased has been identified as Shafiya Salim Sheikh, 40. Her body was recovered from a stone mine, approximately 50 to 55 feet deep, in Mangdewadi on February 10.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rahul Khilare, Senior Inspector at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said on February 8, Shafiya was reportedly standing in an inebriated state near Kanha Chowk in Pune’s Kondhwa area when three of the accused, Keshav Kamlesh Chaudhary (20), Sonya Laxman Pawar (18), and Abdul Mohammad Sheikh (23), spotted her.