Woman’s body found in quarry; six arrested

2 min readPuneFeb 19, 2026 12:12 AM IST
A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a group of six men in Pune, and her body was thrown in an abandoned stone quarry in Pune’s Mangdewadi area, police said on Wednesday. All six accused have been arrested by the crime branch.

The deceased has been identified as Shafiya Salim Sheikh, 40. Her body was recovered from a stone mine, approximately 50 to 55 feet deep, in Mangdewadi on February 10.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rahul Khilare, Senior Inspector at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said on February 8, Shafiya was reportedly standing in an inebriated state near Kanha Chowk in Pune’s Kondhwa area when three of the accused, Keshav Kamlesh Chaudhary (20), Sonya Laxman Pawar (18), and Abdul Mohammad Sheikh (23), spotted her.

“The three men decided to take her to a lodge in Katraj, but instead drove her to a secluded spot near a stone quarry in Mangdewadi,” he said. After reaching the location, three more men arrived: Mahadev Arjun Bhorade (40), Sai Amit Pujari (19), and Sohail Hanif Khan (20).

An argument broke out when Shafiya questioned why she had been brought to the isolated spot. As the situation escalated, the accused began assaulting her. She died from the injuries sustained during the attack. To conceal evidence, the accused threw her body in the quarry.

Khilare said the case came to light after Shafiya’s body was discovered in the quarry with multiple fractures on February 10. Following this, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police and the crime branch jointly launched an investigation. “Using CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs, the suspects were arrested. During interrogation, all six confessed to the crime. A case of murder has been formally registered, and further investigation is ongoing,” Khilare said.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “A body was found, and it is established that the victim was accompanied by the accused. All six accused are in our custody. No rape has come to light. This is a case of murder,” he said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

 

