Woman’s body found at Ghorwadeshwar Hills: 25-year-old man held for rape-murder of sister-in-law

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering his 19-year-old sister-in-law.

The incident took place at Ghorwadeshwar Hills on Sunday, where the woman’s body was found on Monday. The police said that the main accused had earlier offered a room to his newlywed cousin and his wife in Dehu Road area.

According to police, the woman and the main accused had gone to visit the ancient cave temple on Ghorwadeshwar Hills on Sunday. There, the man and his 24-year-old friend demanded sexual favours from her.

“When she refused, the duo raped her and killed her by strangling her with a scarf. They smashed her face with a stone to conceal her identity. The body was thrown behind the bushes on the hill,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash on Wednesday.

The woman’s husband had filed a missing complaint with the police after she did not return home.

After investigation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police nabbed the main accused and are looking for his friend.