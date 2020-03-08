Pune: Woman whose mentally challenged son was denied admission to schools opened centre for special children

Varpe says her husband left after she gave birth to a mentally-challenged child. But undeterred, she set up a school for special children. ( Representational Photo) Varpe says her husband left after she gave birth to a mentally-challenged child. But undeterred, she set up a school for special children. ( Representational Photo)

For THIRTY-eight-year-old Kalpana Varpe, a personal challenge has never been a deterrent to contribute to society. A resident of Bavdhan, she set an example by establishing a rehabilitation centre for special children after her mentally-challenged son was refused admission to various schools.

“My son Aniket is a special child. When he was born, none of my relatives stood by me. They all advised me to send him to some hostel. I couldn’t send him to any hostel or school as none was ready to admit him due to his severe condition,” she says.

In 2008, she started working in a school for mentally-challenged children in Shirdi, where she learnt the art of taking care of special children.

“I started working as a caretaker in one of the schools, then I became a teacher and then a principal. Then I set up my own rehabilitation centre for such children in Bavdhan,” she says. The rehabilitation centre was named Aniket Seva Bhavi Sanstha after her son, who is now 20. Varpe also has a 21-year-old daughter.

Varpe says her husband left after she gave birth to a mentally-challenged child. But undeterred, she set up a school for special children. Her school also admits orphaned children.

“We are fortunate that philanthropists and voluntary organisations rushed forth to help us. We take care of differently-abled children, right from their birth. As of now, we have 52 children. I never leave them alone. I just need the support of the people out there who can help me in any possible way, motivate me and guide me to move forward with my cause,” she says.

Talking about her experiences, she says, “Parents with a lot of money manage to bring up their children but poor parents who can’t, they leave their children and go. Recently, a special child was found at Pune railway station but no one was ready to accept him as he was a physically challenged. I just want people to think positively about taking care of special children.”

Her plans include setting up an old-age home. When asked if there was even a single moment when she wanted to give up, she says, “Yes, there was. But every time I felt that way, I would see my child and gain motivation. He has always motivated me.”

