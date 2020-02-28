Woman who suffered cardiac failure 10 days after delivery ‘successfully treated’

Pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening, may occur in a woman who has undergone a Caesarean section procedure during delivery, as per doctors. Pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening, may occur in a woman who has undergone a Caesarean section procedure during delivery, as per doctors.

A team of doctors at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Hadapsar successfully treated a young woman who suffered cardiac failure 10 days after giving birth, said officials.

The woman had given birth in the last week of December, said Dr Kavita Krishna, Consultant Physician, Internal Medicine, adding that she had begun experiencing uneasiness and chest pain within a week’s time. The woman’s family rushed her to the hospital. Her symptoms suggested that she had developed blood clots in her lungs — pulmonary embolism — which resulted in cardiac dysfunction, said doctors.

Pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening, may occur in a woman who has undergone a Caesarean section procedure during delivery, as per doctors. There is a risk of clots in the blood vessels of the legs and lungs.

Dr Kaurabhi Zade, consultant vascular and interventional radiologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, said the clot was removed. “This is a minimally invasive surgery… After the removal of the blood clots, her heart started functioning well. She was shifted out of the ICU within a day,” said Zade.

Zade added that the risk of venous blood clots is particularly high in the postpartum period (up to six weeks after delivery). The incidence of maternal pulmonary embolism is reported to have risen in parallel to an increasing rate of Caesarean delivery. This can happen spontaneously after a C-section birth, and may or may not require any underlying medical condition.

