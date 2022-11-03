scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Woman who reported her husband missing months ago arrested for his murder

On February 19, Vrushali Yadav approached the police saying that her husband Vaibhav has gone missing.  Initial probe by the police did not yield any results.

OVER 10 months after a woman from Baramati taluka reported her husband missing, Pune Rural Police has arrested her, along with her lover and his friends, for allegedly murdering him and dumping his body in a stream in the neighbouring district.

On February 19, Vrushali Yadav approached the police saying that her husband Vaibhav has gone missing.  Initial probe by the police did not yield any results.

Recently, police received a tip-off from informants that Vrushali and her lover, Rohit Khomne, were behind the disappearance of Vaibhav. A joint investigation by a team from Vadgaon Nimbalkar Police station and the Local Crime Branch of Pune Rural Police revealed the role of two more persons, said police. On Tuesday, Khomne, Vrushali and their accomplices Shivdatt Suryavanshi and Sagar Chavan were arrested on charges of murdering Vaibhav.

Investigation revealed that hours before Vaibhav was reported missing, the suspects beat him to death and disposed of his body in a water stream in Padegaon village in neighbouring Satara district. Officials said a decomposed body was found a few days later in the canal downstream, which remained unclaimed and unidentified till date.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
More from Pune

Based on the records available, police have confirmed that it was Vaibhav’s body. The four arrested suspects have been remanded to police custody.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 01:06:26 am
Next Story

State announces Rs 60k/year stipend for needy Maratha students in govt hostels

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement