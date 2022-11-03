Woman who reported her husband missing months ago arrested for his murder

OVER 10 months after a woman from Baramati taluka reported her husband missing, Pune Rural Police has arrested her, along with her lover and his friends, for allegedly murdering him and dumping his body in a stream in the neighbouring district.

On February 19, Vrushali Yadav approached the police saying that her husband Vaibhav has gone missing. Initial probe by the police did not yield any results.

Recently, police received a tip-off from informants that Vrushali and her lover, Rohit Khomne, were behind the disappearance of Vaibhav. A joint investigation by a team from Vadgaon Nimbalkar Police station and the Local Crime Branch of Pune Rural Police revealed the role of two more persons, said police. On Tuesday, Khomne, Vrushali and their accomplices Shivdatt Suryavanshi and Sagar Chavan were arrested on charges of murdering Vaibhav.

Investigation revealed that hours before Vaibhav was reported missing, the suspects beat him to death and disposed of his body in a water stream in Padegaon village in neighbouring Satara district. Officials said a decomposed body was found a few days later in the canal downstream, which remained unclaimed and unidentified till date.

Based on the records available, police have confirmed that it was Vaibhav’s body. The four arrested suspects have been remanded to police custody.