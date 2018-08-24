Woman ‘who kidnapped four-month-old baby to earn more money while begging’ arrested

The GRP’s Pune unit sought help from their Mumbai counterparts to rescue the baby. Express The GRP’s Pune unit sought help from their Mumbai counterparts to rescue the baby. Express

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-month-old baby from the Pune railway station premises on the night of August 17. Police have identified the accused as Manisha Kale, a beggar who lived in a slum near Hadapsar police station.

Kale saw the mother and her baby sleeping near a bookstall on platform no.2 of the Pune railway station on the night of the incident, said police. She allegedly picked up the baby and fled from the spot.

When the mother, identified as Sangita Anand Kang (25), woke up, she found her baby missing. After Kang filed a complaint, GRP personnel checked the footage from CCTV cameras installed at the Pune station. One of the videos showed a woman picking up the baby and fleeing from the spot, but her face was not clearly visible.

Police teams then conducted rigorous searches in the Pune Railway Station premises, as well as different places in the city. They also sent their informer to Mumbai to get more information about the kidnapper. The informer located the woman, along with the baby, when she was in Jogeshwari area, where food was being distributed free of cost on the occasion of Bakrid.

The informer passed on the details to police, following which the GRP unit in Pune sought help from their Mumbai counterparts. Police personnel from Oshiwara and Amboli police stations in Mumbai nabbed the woman and rescued the baby from her possession. Kale has admitted to stealing the baby, said police. The baby has been reunited with his mother. Initial investigation has revealed that Kale kidnapped the baby because she thought more people would give her money if she had a baby with her while begging, said police.

Sangita, who hails from Karveer in Kolhapur district, is a widow. She had left two older children at her sister’s house in Kolhapur and come to Pune with the four-month-old baby on August 13 to look for a job. In February this year, an eight-year-old baby girl was kidnapped from the Pune railway station premises. Her mother, Lakshmi Chabukswar of Akkalkot in Solapur district, had filed a complaint in the case. Police had arrested a woman, identified as Ranjana Panchal, from Walhekariwadi in Chinchwad area, and rescued the baby from her possession.

