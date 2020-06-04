Woman trying to sell household items online duped of Rs 41,000

The woman filed an FIR in the case on Tuesday at Hinjewadi police station. (Representational Photo) The woman filed an FIR in the case on Tuesday at Hinjewadi police station. (Representational Photo)

A 26-year-old woman from Hinjewadi has been allegedly duped of Rs 41,000 by an online fraudster after she posted an advertisement on a portal for selling her household items.

The woman filed an FIR in the case on Tuesday at Hinjewadi police station. According to police, the complainant, while shifting her house, posted an advertisement with her cellphone number on a web portal for selling an old cupboard and a bed.

A person, claiming to be one Vijay Verma, called her and asked for her bank account details on WhatsApp. He then allegedly transferred Rs 41,000 from her bank account on Mondpune woay without her consent, police said, adding that further probe was on.

