Pune: Woman told by doctor she has ‘cancer’, cheated of Rs 1.47 crore in bogus treatment, says police

Based on Jadhav's complaint, police have booked the doctor, identified as Vidya Dhananjay Gondras, a resident of Wanavdi, under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

A doctor allegedly cheated a 58-year-old woman of Rs 1.47 crore by lying to her and telling her that she was suffering from a liver ailment, and then cancer, and taking the money for her “treatment” over the last few months.

The woman, Sushma Jadhav, works as an auditor at the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers). She has lodged the first information report in this case at the Wanavdi police station on Friday.

According to the complaint, Jadhav came in contact with Gondras at her workplace through a common friend in 2017. Gondras treated her for a knee ache at her naturopathy clinic in Kondhwa Budruk.

Jadhav approached Gondras in June this year for a medical problem. Gondras allegedly told her that she has closed the naturopathy clinic and has taken a franchise of a Canada-based Ayurvedic organisation, through which she has treated several patients in Pune city.

Police said that without carrying out any medical tests, the accused allegedly told the complainant that she was suffering from ‘liver ascites’ and also asked her to start treatment, claiming the illness could even kill her.

Jadhav said she kept paying money to Godras, who allegedly gave her some tablets in red, black, green and white plastic bags, as stated in the complaint.

When Jadhav asked for names of these medicines or prescriptions, Godras allegedly showed her photographs of liver damage on her cell phone, and also told Jadhav that stopping the treatment may cause her death.

In September, the accused allegedly told Jadhav that she had cancerous tumours on the upper portion of her liver. Godras also said that this tumour could be treated by Ayurvedic medicines.

Godras allegedly kept taking money from Jadhav, mainly by cheque, by claiming to provide medicines for her treatment. Meanwhile, Jadhav started falling short of money, so she told her husband to arrange for Rs 7 lakh.

Her husband, who is a lawyer, asked Jadhav to show her medical reports and treatment papers. Jadhav then contacted Godras, but the doctor allegedly didn’t give any medical reports or treatment papers.

Jadhav, along with her husband and a lawyer friend, held a meeting with Godras on December 3. During this meeting, Godras allegedly said she would not be able to give medical reports till the treatment was over.

Jadhav finally realised that Godras was cheating them and filed a complaint, said police.

Police Sub-Inspector Bholenath Ahiwale, who is the investigating officer of the case, said, “The complainant has paid nearly Rs 1.45 crore to the accused via cheques and Rs 1.75 lakh in cash… The accused has not been arrested yet, but her bank accounts have been sealed. Further investigation is on.”

