Day after woman stabbed to death in Pune, suspect found dead

Hours after a 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the Aundh area of Pune Wednesday afternoon, the suspect was found dead near the Musldhi Dam in Pune in a suspected case of suicide Thursday morning. The police identified the deceased as Pratil Dhamale, 26.

“Our teams were on the lookout for Dhamale. We received information about his location and a team reached the spot this morning. He was found dead in a suspected case of suicide. Further probe is on,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Rohidas Pawar.

According to the police, Dhamale attacked Shweta Ranawade, a resident of the Siddharth Nagar area of Aundh, with a sharp weapon in the parking lot of her residential building around 2.30 pm Wednesday. He stabbed her multiple times leaving her profusely bleeding in the parking lot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared.

Officials said that the suspect and the victim had a heated argument before the attack. The police said he had been allegedly harassing her since their intended marriage failed to take place.

Officials said the families of Ranawade and Dhamale are related to each other. The woman had recently returned to India after completing her education in the United Kingdom.