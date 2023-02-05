Woman, son among three killed in road accident

THREE PERSONS including a woman and her son died in a road accident on Belha–Jejuri highway in Shikrapur on Friday evening.

Police have identified the deceased as Sanket Dilip Doke (20), Vijaya Dilip Doke (40) and Omkar Chandrakant Sukre (20), all residents of Khadakwadi village in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district.

Police said Sanket, his mother and a friend were going triple seat on a motorcycle towards Shikrapur for attending a ritual at a relative’s house. But around 7.30 pm, a speeding tempo knocked them down near Dhamari in Shikrapur.

All three on the motorcycle died in the accident. An FIR was lodged at Shikrapur police station. Police have booked the tempo driver Akshay Sakore on charges of negligent driving.