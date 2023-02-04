scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Woman, son among 3 killed in road mishap at Shikrapur

The police said Sanket, his mother and friend were on a motorcycle and moving towards Shikapur to attend a ritual at a relative's house.

The police said Sanket, his mother and friend were on a motorcycle and moving towards Shikapur to attend a ritual at a relative's house. (Representational Image)

Three persons, including a woman and her son, died in a road mishap on the Belha–Jejuri highway in Shikrapur Friday evening.

The police identified the deceased as Sanket Dilip Doke (20), Vijaya Dilip Doke (40) and Omkar Chandrakant Sukre (20), all residents of the Khadakwadi village in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district.

The police said Sanket, his mother and friend were on a motorcycle and moving towards Shikapur to attend a ritual at a relative’s house. But around 7.30 pm, a speeding tempo knocked them down near Dhamari in Shikrapur.

All three on the motorcycle died in the incident. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Shikrapur police station. The police have booked the tempo driver Akshay Sakore on charges of negligent driving.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 15:22 IST
