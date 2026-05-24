Woman alleges sexually harassment at Chinchwad BRT stop

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Written by Atashi Sinha
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a middle-aged man while waiting at a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stop near Empire Estate on the Mother Teresa flyover in Chinchwad earlier this week.
The incident allegedly took place on the morning of May 21. The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at Pimpri police station.
As per the FIR, The victim regularly took the office bus from the spot where the incident took place. According to her statements, she had reached the bus stop around 7:45 a.m. and was sitting alone on a bench while checking her company’s bus tracker on her phone. She alleged that a man sat diagonally opposite to her and started indulging in obscene acts.
“I shouted at him that this is a public space and he cannot behave like this at a bus stop, but he did not stop,” she stated in the FIR.
The woman alleged she began recording the incident on her phone, after which the man moved aggressively towards her, apparently in a bid to try and stop the recording.
She said she stood up in self-defence, following which the accused jumped off the bridge and fled the scene in order to avoid getting recorded.
The victim stated in the FIR that the accused escaped by running towards the other side of the bridge, and got on his bike, riding away in the direction of Kalewadi, allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road.
The victim then went to Pimpri police station and filed a complaint. “The accused has been identified by police and a probe is underway to find him,” said police inspector Vijayanand Patil.
The victim said she has a video recording of the incident, though it was not publicly uploaded due to social media guidelines and the disturbing nature of the act.
The writer is an intern with the Indian Express