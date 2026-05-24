Woman alleges sexually harassment at Chinchwad BRT stop

According to victim's statements, she was sitting at the bus stop alone, when a man who was sitting diagonally opposite to her started indulging in obscene acts. (Representation Image)

Written by Atashi Sinha

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a middle-aged man while waiting at a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stop near Empire Estate on the Mother Teresa flyover in Chinchwad earlier this week.

The incident allegedly took place on the morning of May 21. The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at Pimpri police station.

As per the FIR, The victim regularly took the office bus from the spot where the incident took place. According to her statements, she had reached the bus stop around 7:45 a.m. and was sitting alone on a bench while checking her company’s bus tracker on her phone. She alleged that a man sat diagonally opposite to her and started indulging in obscene acts.