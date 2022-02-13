Pune: Woman sexually abused, cheated of Rs 50 lakh by ‘godman’

A woman was sexually abused and cheated of Rs 50 lakh received from the sale of family property by two suspects who exploited her on the pretext of “removing a black magic spell from her ailing mother”. Police have arrested a self-proclaimed godman and his accomplice in the case.

An FIR in the case was registered at Khadak police station on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the 35-year-old woman from the city, who is a homemaker.

The woman said in her statement that she was sexually abused and cheated of Rs 50 lakh by two accused over a period of two years starting May 2018, police said. The accused, “godman” Rajendra Kanna (45) and his accomplice Manish Shinde (42), were remanded to police custody for five days on Sunday.

Officials from Khadak police station launched a preliminary inquiry in the case when the woman recently approached them.

In May 2018, the woman came in contact with Shinde, who further introduced her to Kanna. Kanna claimed that some of the woman’s relatives had ‘cast a spell of black magic’ on her mother because of which her health was deteriorating, police said. Over two years, the accused took Rs 50.3 lakh from the woman on the pretext of performing rituals, police said. Various superstitious rituals performed by the suspect included acts like planchette using dolls and lemons, and a goat sacrifice near a crematorium, police said. After getting cheated by the accused, the woman started demanding money and the suspects sexually exploited her on the pretext of returning her money, police said. The woman was also threatened with harm to her life if she told anyone about the rituals, police said.

Senior Inspector Shrihari Bahirat, in-charge of Khadak police station, said, “The woman ended up giving Rs 50 lakh to the accused which she had received through the sale of her family property. The suspects have been booked for cheating and sexual abuse of the woman complainant. They have been remanded to our custody for five days by a court.”

The suspects have been booked under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 along with relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to cheating (420), sexual harassment (354A) and criminal intimidation (506), among others.