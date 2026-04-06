Woman seeking ENT doctor’s appointment lost Rs 5.5 lakh to cyber criminals

Later, on March 18, March 28 and March 29, a total of Rs 5,54,610 was transferred from her bank account to other fraudulent bank accounts, through multiple online transactions without her consent. (Image generated using AI)

While seeking an appointment with a doctor online, a 63 year old woman residing on the Law College Road in Erandwane, lost Rs 5.54 lakhs to cyber fraudsters.

The victim woman lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Deccan police station on Sunday.

Police said the woman was suffering from sinus issues, and so she searched online for the contact number of a doctor. She came across a mobile phone number for seeking appointment for a well known ENT specialist from Pune.

Police said the woman called on the mobile phone number on March 14. But the phone call was received by a cyber fraudster posing as a hospital staffer. The fraudster asked the woman to pay Rs 5 through Google Pay for the doctor’s appointment. He also forwarded a link on her mobile phone number. He asked her to open the link and submit the patient’s information.