Pune men making ‘reels’ on bike fatally knock down woman scooterist, arrested

Two young men, who were making video reels for circulating on social media, have been arrested for causing the death of a woman in a road accident in Pune, the police said. The incident took place on the Palkhi road in Krishna Nagar in Mohammadwadi area.

The deceased, identified as Taslim Feroz Pathan, 31, was a native of Barshi in Solapur district. She resided at Adarsh Nagar, Pune, officials said.

According to assistant police inspector Jaywant Jadhav, Ayan was riding a motorcycle at high speed on the Palkhi road on Tuesday, while Zaid was recording his video for making the reels. The motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler, leading to the death of its rider Taslim Pathan, around 5.30 pm, the investigation officer said.

The police filed a first information report (FIR) at the Wanwadi station on Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as Ayan Shahnoor Shaikh, 21, and Zaid Javed Shaikh, 22, both residents of Sayyad Nagar, Hadapsar.

A team from Wanawadi police station, including senior police inspector Bhausaheb Patare, and inspector Sandip Shivale, visited the accident spot and booked Ayan and Zaid under sections 304 (a), 331, 279, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The accused had fled the spot after the accident. We have arrested them now and further investigation is on,” said Jadhav.