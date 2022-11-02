scorecardresearch
Woman reports husband missing, arrested 10 months later for killing him

The woman, her lover and his two friends were arrested for killing the man and dumping his body in a water stream.

According to the police, hours before Vaibhav was reported missing, the accused brutally beat him to death and disposed of his body in a water stream in Padegaon village in the Satara district. (Representational/File)

More than 10 months after a woman from Baramati reported her husband missing, the Pune rural police Tuesday arrested her along with her lover and his friends for allegedly killing the man and dumping his body in a water stream in the neighbouring Satara district.

Vrushali Yadav, a resident of Vadgaon Nimbalkar town in Baramati taluka, approached the police on February 19 stating that her husband, Vaibhav, 31, had been missing. However, the Pune rural police’s initial probe failed to find any lead about Vaibhav’s whereabouts.

Recently, the police received a tip-off that Vrushali and her lover, identified as Rohit Khomne, 27, a driver, were behind the disappearance of Vaibhav, who was a contractual worker. A joint investigation by a team from the Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station and the local crime branch of the Pune rural police revealed the role of the duo as well as that of two others, identified as Shivdatt Suryavanshi, 23, and Sagar Chavan, 27.

According to the police, hours before Vaibhav was reported missing, the accused brutally beat him to death and disposed of his body in a water stream in Padegaon village in the Satara district. Officials said a decomposed body was found a few days later in a canal under the jurisdiction of the Lonand police station in Satara, and it remained unclaimed and unidentified.

Based on the records available, the police confirmed that the body was Vaibhav’s and arrested the accused, who were remanded in custody.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 02:01:51 pm
